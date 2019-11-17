John Steenhuisen favourite to become DA party leader
17 November 2019 - 00:02
DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen is a firm favourite to be elected party leader today by the federal council.
Even some allies of his main challenger, Makashule Gana, concede that Steenhuisen will replace Mmusi Maimane...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.