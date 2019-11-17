Late AmaXhosa king waited six-hour for an ambulance

AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu, 51, who died on Thursday morning, waited nearly six hours before being taken to hospital.



His wife wanted him to be airlifted and not be taken by an ambulance, fearing the 2km gravel road from his home at Nqadu Great Place to the tar road would be too bumpy for him because he had two fractured ribs from a recent car accident...