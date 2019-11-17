Late AmaXhosa king waited six-hour for an ambulance
17 November 2019 - 00:04
AmaXhosa King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu, 51, who died on Thursday morning, waited nearly six hours before being taken to hospital.
His wife wanted him to be airlifted and not be taken by an ambulance, fearing the 2km gravel road from his home at Nqadu Great Place to the tar road would be too bumpy for him because he had two fractured ribs from a recent car accident...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.