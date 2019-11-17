Popcru vows to block return of former KZN prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele

Prisons and police union Popcru will approach the courts to seek an interdict if a problematic former prisons boss in KwaZulu-Natal is reinstated.



Rumours are rife in the province that Mnikelwa Nxele, who was fired in August, is on the verge of making a comeback...