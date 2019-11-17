Zimbabwe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa sucks up to army, gives generous budgets

Mnangagwa fears G40, throws money at army and war vets

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has put in place coup-proof mechanisms to strengthen his hold on Zanu-PF and the state by appeasing the army and war veterans.



Mnangagwa ascended to the top job two years ago with the help of the army, but insiders say he fears going the same way as Robert Mugabe - in a military coup...