Scientists slam government campaign to plant a million trees
17 November 2019 - 00:00
SA is planning a military campaign to fight the global climate-change crisis by planting at least a million trees, but ecologists fear that such campaigns are a distraction — and could cause more problems than benefits.
Announcing the “Plant Trees, Not Bombs” campaign this week, defence & military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula challenged armies across the world to plant at least 75-million trees over the next year to slow down global warming — based on the theory that trees suck up industrial carbon emissions that are heating up the world...
