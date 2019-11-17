News

Stolen Rembrandt masterpieces found in bushes

17 November 2019 - 00:00 By MARTIN EVANS

Two priceless Rembrandt paintings are feared damaged after they were found dumped in soaking, muddy undergrowth following a heist from a London art gallery.

Police are hunting for the brazen thief, who is thought to have targeted the works in order to claim a ransom from insurers...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'I have been making umngqusho in case he walks in,' says proud 76-year-old who ... News
  2. Education MEC's 'faulty Merc' scam costs taxpayer R100k a month News
  3. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  4. Judge dismisses Sushi waiter's R700k demands News
  5. The problem with Mpondoland: The place where most initiates die News

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X