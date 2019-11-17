The magistrate full of mercy for child rapists
17 November 2019 - 00:01
She was 11 years old when she was raped by her father and not much older when she had to testify against him in court.
The child told the court how physically painful it was, and how her father threatened to whip her if she told her mom. But she did tell and she was examined by a doctor the next day...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.