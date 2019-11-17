Tornado claims 16 lives and wreaks havoc in KZN

But there were some miracles of survival amid the mayhem

When the violent column of swirling air headed towards his home, eMpolweni father Sizanempi Msane pleaded with it not to take his sons. His prayer to the powerful tornado worked.



While the storm that struck just outside New Hanover in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday flattened the brick home he has been building for the past two years, his sons Nsindiso, 10, and Mthokozisi, 11, were not harmed...