12 important tips to help you leave an abusive relationships
Some tips from The Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children
24 November 2019 - 00:00
For a woman to safely walk away from an abusive relationship takes meticulous planning.
• Know your abuser’s schedule and safe times to leave...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.