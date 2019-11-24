News

27 Top black execs did not want Eskom CEO job

Board asked business leaders to apply for job. They all said no

24 November 2019 - 00:02 By CAIPHUS KGOSANA

As many as 27 top black executives were approached to apply for the job of Eskom CEO, but all declined.

The Sunday Times understands that Eskom's board drew up the list and tasked a recruitment agency to approach them...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. What it's like to lose your manhood: The silent victims that have given up on ... News
  2. Fired Zim doctors 'faint with hunger' News
  3. Lindiwe Sisulu accused of using water budget to run for ANC deputy president News
  4. Late amaXhosa king waited six hours for an ambulance News
  5. President Emmerson Mnangagwa sucks up to army, gives generous budgets News

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X