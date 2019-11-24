News

EFF ignoring DA's calls over the next Joburg mayor

24 November 2019 - 00:02 By APHIWE DEKLERK

The EFF and its leader Julius Malema have gone incommunicado on the DA, ignoring all communication from the party over its desperation to retain the Johannesburg mayoral seat.

The DA's control of SA's biggest metro faces collapse following the resignation of mayor Herman Mashaba, who will serve his last day in office on Wednesday...

