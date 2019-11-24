Gauteng township schools are leading the way

Dedicated teachers make a difference for thousands of kids

A school in Soweto that was on the verge of closing, and another in Daveyton that started as a refuge for "unsuitable" youngsters, now have pupils beating down their doors for admission.



On Wednesday, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi singled out Unity Secondary School in Daveyton on the East Rand and Bhukulani Secondary in Soweto as township success stories, saying efforts to improve standards were beginning to pay off...