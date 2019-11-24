Zimbabwe
Grim Christmas for Zimbabwe predicted as power outages continue
24 November 2019 - 00:25
An estimated ZWL$3bn has been lost by the business sector since the energy crisis began early this year, the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce said.
This is revealed in a study by the chamber that examines the "economic impact of energy; fuel and electricity; shortages and further proffers solutions"...
