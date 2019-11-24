How a clever cop caught Uyinene's killer with courtesy and respect

Police investigator won a murderer’s trust and confession

Apart from his impeccable investigation skills, it was the respect that a young Cape Town police officer showed Uyinene Mrwetyana’s killer that got the post office teller to confess to the murder.



Four days after Luyanda Botha was sentenced to three life sentences for raping and murdering the 19-year-old University of Cape Town student, Constable Goodwill Nkonki, 34, still referred to him as “Bhut’ Luyanda”...