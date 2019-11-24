How a clever cop caught Uyinene's killer with courtesy and respect
Police investigator won a murderer’s trust and confession
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Apart from his impeccable investigation skills, it was the respect that a young Cape Town police officer showed Uyinene Mrwetyana’s killer that got the post office teller to confess to the murder.
Four days after Luyanda Botha was sentenced to three life sentences for raping and murdering the 19-year-old University of Cape Town student, Constable Goodwill Nkonki, 34, still referred to him as “Bhut’ Luyanda”...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.