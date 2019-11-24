Inside the minds of men who think of rape as recreation

"On Friday nights we used to get together, have something to drink and think about what we can do," a young man from KwaZulu-Natal told researcher Benita Moolman when she was interviewing sexual offenders in prison. " 'Let's go out and rape' is what we would [decide]."



Moolman, who interviewed 72 convicted sexual offenders for her PhD, said the man spoke about rape in a casual manner, "very much as a form of recreation"...