Joburg to hold its own Rage for 2019 matrics
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Free hookah pipes, a new swimming pool next to a beach bar and stunning backdrops created by the builders of movie sets for selfies and photos: these are some of the perks matrics will enjoy at this year's Rage festivals around the country.
Thousands of matrics from Gauteng will flock to the coast on Friday for the seven-day festival, but those who cannot afford to go will be able to mark the end of at least 12 years of schooling at a three-day event in Johannesburg's CBD, dubbed "Rage in the City"...
