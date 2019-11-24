Mzansi gets primed and loaded for Black Friday

'Coupon couple' among many who aim to make a killing

When it comes to bargain hunting, Johannesburg shopper Karis Sopeju could quite possibly be the country’s coupon queen.



Sopeju, who picked up the American trend of using vouchers to score massive discounts and buying in bulk to save money on grocery bills, has already gone into full supershop mode ahead of Black Friday — the annual shopping bonanza which takes place on the last Friday in November...