SABC wants the State Security Agency to spy on its staff amid media leaks
24 November 2019 - 00:04
The national broadcaster wants the State Security Agency to track down employees who leak information.
The SABC board resolved at a special meeting on October 9 that the services of the SSA should be called on to "manage leaks"...
