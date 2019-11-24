The A-Listers
SOCIALS | Red is the colour of the night at South African Style Awards
24 November 2019 - 00:00
Coco Chanel famously opined that fashion changes, but style endures. But what would the French couturier have made of the attire worn by those swanning around at the South African Style Awards?
That question was on my mind last Sunday evening as I made my way down the escalator and onto Sandton City's fancy Diamond Walk, where this year's iteration of the country's crucible of chic was held...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.