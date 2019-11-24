S&P's ratings downgrade puts pressure on gov to gets its house in order
24 November 2019 - 00:00
A late-night ratings announcement by S&P Global, though widely expected, has piled the pressure on the government to get its house in order.
On Friday the agency revised the outlook on government debt from stable to negative. It affirmed the long-term foreign currency debt rating at BB and the local currency debt rating at BB+...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.