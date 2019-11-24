Varsity student still ashamed for day he molested his cousin

It is a memory that will haunt him for the rest of his life. This is how a Wits University student who sexually assaulted his four year-old cousin on a beach holiday when he was 14 still relives the incident that threatened to rip his family apart.



“I touched her … I still don’t know why I did it and I wish I could take it back,” he said.“It is a memory that will haunt me for the rest of my life and I will regret it forever.”..