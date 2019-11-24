Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe deputy president snubbed on return from China
Future of ailing vice-president uncertain after he was ignored on return from China
24 November 2019 - 00:04
The Zanu-PF's alleged snub of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has sparked concerns of a possible political standoff ahead of the ruling party's conference next month.
Chiwenga was officially ignored when he arrived back in Zimbabwe yesterday after four months' medical treatment in China...
