'Zuma's spy' sacked from State Security Agency as he fights to get his job back

Fired spy Thulani Dhlomo's attempt to get his job back and be paid a bonus suffered a setback this week when the State Security Agency (SSA) confirmed his dismissal in writing.



Dhlomo's lawyers this week wrote a letter of demand to the SSA, asking that he be reinstated and that his medical aid and perks - including his bonus - be restored...