'Zuma's spy' sacked from State Security Agency as he fights to get his job back
24 November 2019 - 00:01
Fired spy Thulani Dhlomo's attempt to get his job back and be paid a bonus suffered a setback this week when the State Security Agency (SSA) confirmed his dismissal in writing.
Dhlomo's lawyers this week wrote a letter of demand to the SSA, asking that he be reinstated and that his medical aid and perks - including his bonus - be restored...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.