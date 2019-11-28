BLACK FRIDAY | Subscribe to the Sunday Times from only R20 per month

This Black Friday, you could buy some bargain groceries that will last you a week or two – or you could get a one-year Sunday Times subscription at 75% off and enjoy SA’s favourite Sunday read digitally or in print a full 52 weekends in a row.

The Sunday Times is SA’s biggest-selling newspaper and delivers a weekly dose of news, investigations, opinion, lifestyle, sport and much more.

In between, Times Select is our digital daily edition, produced by the Sunday Times newsroom and published at 5am on weekdays, presenting a handy package of the day’s top news with wit and attitude.

Our unbelievable offers this year:

R267 for a one-year Sunday Times full access subscription (print newspaper delivery and e-edition access PLUS full digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select websites) – that’s only R22 per month!

for a one-year subscription (print newspaper delivery and e-edition access PLUS full digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select websites) – that’s only R240 for a one-year Sunday Times digital-only subscription (full digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select websites) – that’s only R20 per month!

Please note: deals require one-off payments only.

Terms & conditions

Offer valid from Friday November 29 2019 to Monday December 2 2019. Offer valid for individuals only. The Black Friday deals are based on one-off payments only. Subscriptions bought during Black Friday will be activated within two weeks and will be valid for 12 months from the date of activation. After 12 months, standard rates will apply. Online offer valid for new subscribers. Existing subscribers can also take advantage of the Black Friday promotion: simply contact our call centre on 0860 52 52 00 to extend your subscription. Terms and conditions apply.