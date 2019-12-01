Ace unhappy as ANC commission wants Bongani Bongo removal
01 December 2019 - 00:03
The ANC's integrity commission has incurred the ire of party secretary-general Ace Magashule for announcing its recommendation that Bongani Bongo be removed from all positions in the party and parliament.
Magashule slammed the body, led by ANC veteran George Mashamba, for telling the media before the decision was processed by the national executive committee (NEC)...
