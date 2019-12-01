As Xhosa King Mpendulo Sigcawu is laid to rest, eyes turn to succession
01 December 2019 - 00:01
As thousands of mourners on Friday bade farewell to the man who had ruled the Xhosa nation for the past 13 years, members of the royal family prepared to discuss who his successor will be.
King Mpendulo Sigcawu died at the age of 51 at Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha on November 14...
