News

Zimbabwe

Chilly powder and bees: The new Zim elephant-proof fence

01 December 2019 - 00:00 By VUYO NDABA

A wildlife research organisation is planning to plant chilli fields and install beehives in communities living near game parks to scare away elephants.

"Elephants choke when they inhale the chilli smell or eat chilli. They also don't like the sound of buzzing bees and they go mad if they are stung on the trunk, hence they stay away from the beehives," said Zambezi Elephant Welfare & Conservation Trust wildlife researcher and project leader Jake Rendle-Worthington...

