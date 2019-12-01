Claimants say Ford Kuga deal is a sellout

Consumer body says a prosecution could take years - and fail

A ridiculous sellout.



That's how some "bitterly disappointed" owners of Ford Kuga vehicles describe the National Consumer Commission (NCC) after it announced on Friday that the global motor giant will pay a R35m fine to the state and R50,000 cash to those whose vehicles caught fire due to a faulty cooling system...