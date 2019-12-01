News

Drug dealer 'Timmy' implicated in State Capture, wanted by taxman

01 December 2019 - 00:04 By TANIA BROUGHTON and ZIMASA MATIWANE

The taxman has finally caught up with convicted drug dealer Panganathan "Timmy" Marimuthu, who was implicated in testimony before the state capture inquiry in the looting of the police's Crime Intelligence slush fund.

Luxury properties owned by Marimuthu, his wife Neermala Moodley and his son Lovendren Marimuthu were attached by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) this week in a bid to recover more than R15m in unpaid taxes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Exposed: Top lawyers unmasked for taking dodgy cash 'gifts' from kingpin News
  2. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  3. Zuma hires new legal 'dream team' in spite of Ramaphosa's squeeze News
  4. BLACK FRIDAY | Subscribe to the Sunday Times from only R20 per month News
  5. Late amaXhosa king waited six hours for an ambulance News

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X