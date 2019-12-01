Drug dealer 'Timmy' implicated in State Capture, wanted by taxman

The taxman has finally caught up with convicted drug dealer Panganathan "Timmy" Marimuthu, who was implicated in testimony before the state capture inquiry in the looting of the police's Crime Intelligence slush fund.



Luxury properties owned by Marimuthu, his wife Neermala Moodley and his son Lovendren Marimuthu were attached by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) this week in a bid to recover more than R15m in unpaid taxes...