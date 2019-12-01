Eradicate the vile and abusive trade of prostitution

The more legitimacy given to the sex trade, the worse it will be. It is crucial that we recognise that men have no right or need to pay for sex, writes Julie Bindel

Prostitution is shrouded in mythology and is usually referred to as “sex work” by those who claim it is a job like any other.



But — as someone who has long campaigned against the normalisation of the sex trade — I have discovered, by spending time with dozens of women who have escaped prostitution, that it is built on abuse and degradation...