Robert Mugabe ally to run for president 'due to popular demand'

Saviour Kasukuwere declares from exile he will run for president in 2023

01 December 2019 - 00:03 By LENIN NDEBELE and NJABULO NCUBE

Robert Mugabe's former local government minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, says he will challenge for the presidency in 2023 due to popular demand.

"People want me to be the leader in leadership renewal, particularly the young people," the 49-year-old told the Sunday Times this week from exile in SA...

