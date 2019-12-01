Siberian city says no to spending 18-million on a tree

An expensive Christmas tree installed in the centre of an industrial Siberian city has been ridiculed online and on national media as a symbol of corruption, though authorities defended the hi-tech purchase.



The 25m artificial tree in Kemerovo, a city surrounded by coal mines, cost 18-million rubles (about R4.1m) - three times more than the country's main tree installed in the Kremlin...