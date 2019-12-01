Siberian city says no to spending 18-million on a tree
01 December 2019 - 00:00
An expensive Christmas tree installed in the centre of an industrial Siberian city has been ridiculed online and on national media as a symbol of corruption, though authorities defended the hi-tech purchase.
The 25m artificial tree in Kemerovo, a city surrounded by coal mines, cost 18-million rubles (about R4.1m) - three times more than the country's main tree installed in the Kremlin...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.