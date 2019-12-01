The shame of Limpopo's crumbling, overcrowded schools
Special needs pupils are crammed into three shacks for classes
01 December 2019 - 00:00
Crammed like sardines in dingy rooms, 70 boys and 37 girls living in a hostel at Rethuseng Special School, a special needs school in Limpopo, have been bathing in two tiny shacks doubling as bathrooms since the beginning of the year.
Instead of building a new school, which parents have been demanding for years, the provincial department of education delivered four mobile classrooms to a new 5ha site about a kilometre away from the existing school in 2017...
