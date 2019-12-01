Top court blasts SA law on hate speech as Jon Qwelane let off for gay slur
01 December 2019 - 00:05
Controversial former diplomat and "gay is not OK" columnist Jon Qwelane has scored a surprise victory in the Supreme Court of Appeal, in a ruling that could set back SA's efforts to curb racism and hate speech.
In the column, Qwelane lauded former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's "unflinching and unapologetic stance" on homosexuality...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.