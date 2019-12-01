Top court blasts SA law on hate speech as Jon Qwelane let off for gay slur

Controversial former diplomat and "gay is not OK" columnist Jon Qwelane has scored a surprise victory in the Supreme Court of Appeal, in a ruling that could set back SA's efforts to curb racism and hate speech.



In the column, Qwelane lauded former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's "unflinching and unapologetic stance" on homosexuality...