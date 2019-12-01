Township celebrates as 'the John Wick of Gugulethu' is shot dead

But dread still grips Gugulethu's crime-ridden streets

“Ninja” has been gunned down, but the death of one of Gugulethu’s most notorious gangsters has done nothing to diminish fear in the community.



There was a brief celebration around the giant 29-year-old’s body when he died in a hail of bullets at a park gate on November 22...