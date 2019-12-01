Tshwane's sex scandal MMC Sheila Senkubuge is 'not a SA citizen'

The City of Tshwane was told about former roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge's questionable citizenship status as far back as 2017.



An e-mail from Lerato Machaba, the municipality's protocol officer in the office of the mayor, shows that senior officials in the metro knew about the issue just six months after Senkubuge was elected as a DA councillor in 2016...