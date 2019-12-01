'Wasting parliament's time'- ANC backs calls to cut David Mabuza Q&As
01 December 2019 - 00:01
MPs are considering an EFF proposal to cut the number of question-time sessions for Deputy President David Mabuza, who the party says is uninformed and only wastes parliament's time.
The ANC supports the proposal, though without necessarily endorsing the EFF opinion of Mabuza. But National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise has warned against it...
