News

When chefs see stars, beware

Michelin can be a dangerous trigger word in the world of culinary experts, writes Sue de Groot

01 December 2019 - 00:00 By Sue de Groot

No-one gets hotter under the collar than a chef passed over for an award. Except perhaps a chef who does not want the award that has been thrust upon them.

In SA, the publishers of the Mercedes-Benz Eat Out guide were taken aback recently when Restaurant Mosaic chef Chantel Dartnall, after 10 years on the Eat Out top 10 list, announced her decision to withdraw her restaurant from consideration to make way for younger chefs...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Exposed: Top lawyers unmasked for taking dodgy cash 'gifts' from kingpin News
  2. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  3. Zuma hires new legal 'dream team' in spite of Ramaphosa's squeeze News
  4. BLACK FRIDAY | Subscribe to the Sunday Times from only R20 per month News
  5. Late amaXhosa king waited six hours for an ambulance News

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X