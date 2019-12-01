When chefs see stars, beware
Michelin can be a dangerous trigger word in the world of culinary experts, writes Sue de Groot
01 December 2019 - 00:00
No-one gets hotter under the collar than a chef passed over for an award. Except perhaps a chef who does not want the award that has been thrust upon them.
In SA, the publishers of the Mercedes-Benz Eat Out guide were taken aback recently when Restaurant Mosaic chef Chantel Dartnall, after 10 years on the Eat Out top 10 list, announced her decision to withdraw her restaurant from consideration to make way for younger chefs...
