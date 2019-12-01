News

Willie Hofmeyr: Cut president's sweeping powers or risk state capture

01 December 2019 - 00:01 By QAANITAH HUNTER

The recently retired head of the Asset Forfeiture Unit, Willie Hofmeyr, says SA is at risk of state capture again unless the president's sweeping powers are cut.

Hofmeyr told the Sunday Times he recommended the constitution be changed in an affidavit filed at the Zondo commission...

