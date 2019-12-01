Zimbabwe

Zim tourism on the rocks as Vic Falls dry up

Tourism operators at Victoria Falls face an uncertain future as dropping water levels at Zimbabwe's prime tourist destination are directly linked to the number of visitors drying up.



"The low falls are becoming more frequent. Who knows, maybe in one year there will be no falls," Elisha Moyo, the principal climate change researcher at the environment & tourism ministry, said recently on BBC's HardTalk show...