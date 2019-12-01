News

Zimbabwe

Zim tourism on the rocks as Vic Falls dry up

01 December 2019 - 00:00 By NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

Tourism operators at Victoria Falls face an uncertain future as dropping water levels at Zimbabwe's prime tourist destination are directly linked to the number of visitors drying up.

"The low falls are becoming more frequent. Who knows, maybe in one year there will be no falls," Elisha Moyo, the principal climate change researcher at the environment & tourism ministry, said recently on BBC's HardTalk show...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Exposed: Top lawyers unmasked for taking dodgy cash 'gifts' from kingpin News
  2. How VBS loot helped Julius Malema get a R5m house News
  3. Zuma hires new legal 'dream team' in spite of Ramaphosa's squeeze News
  4. BLACK FRIDAY | Subscribe to the Sunday Times from only R20 per month News
  5. Late amaXhosa king waited six hours for an ambulance News

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X