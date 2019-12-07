'Teflon man' Musk gets away with 'pedo guy' tweet

Even before the verdict came in on Friday, South Africa-born Elon Musk had earned the sobriquet Teflon Man on Twitter.



Once a US jury decided that he hadn’t defamed a British man by calling him a “pedo guy” in a post on the social media platform, his reputation as a controversy-stirring billionaire who escapes relatively unscathed from the firestorms he creates for himself seemed to be sealed...