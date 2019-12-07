Welcome to Love Island, SA!

Raunchy TV show sets up its trysting spot in Cape Town's swanky Constantia

A raunchy British reality-TV show, Love Island, has set up camp in a Cape Town neighbourhood better known for royalty, business tycoons and villains.



Upper Constantia is famous for residents such as Mark Thatcher, son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, Charles Spencer, brother of Princess Diana, who enjoyed swimming in a pool with a view across to Table Mountain, as well as German fraudster Jurgen Harksen and the Guptas...