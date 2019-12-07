News

Welcome to Love Island, SA!

Raunchy TV show sets up its trysting spot in Cape Town's swanky Constantia

07 December 2019 - 00:19 By BOBBY JORDAN

A raunchy British reality-TV show, Love Island, has set up camp in a Cape Town neighbourhood better known for royalty, business tycoons and villains.

Upper Constantia is famous for residents such as  Mark Thatcher, son of former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher, Charles Spencer, brother of Princess Diana, who enjoyed swimming in a pool with a view across to Table Mountain, as well as German fraudster Jurgen Harksen and the Guptas...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Why don't you arrest me?' - Julius Malema News
  2. Blade Nzimande told to choose: party or the cabinet? News
  3. Bid to ‘capture’ SA cricket stumped News
  4. Gonubie killer's descent into madness News
  5. Load-shedding blow to festive profits News

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X