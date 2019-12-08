Cape beach villa for just R200k a day
08 December 2019 - 00:00
The drought is over, the tourists are flooding back and Cape Town's priciest holiday rentals this Christmas will top R200,000 a day, say estate agents.
For that, well-heeled visitors will get a Clifton beach villa with space for 12, sweeping ocean views, a chef, butler and property manager, and even a snack bar...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.