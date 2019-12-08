Cattle prey to ticks, black market parasites
08 December 2019 - 12:17
More than 50,000 cattle succumbed to drought and disease this year, and breeders are pointing the finger at corruption and the government's failure to invest in the livestock industry.
Breeder Igwe Abraham, who specialises in Brahman cattle, said apart from the drought, cattle were dying due to lumpy skin and other tick-borne diseases. Farmers can't afford medication accessible only on the black market in foreign currency, he said...
