News

Dad takes pupils to court over race jibes against his son

08 December 2019 - 00:00 By PHILANI NOMBEMBE

A father who says his nine-year-old son was beaten up and racially abused by two older pupils at an expensive Cape Town private school has reported the 13-year-olds to the police for assault and crimen injuria.

Western Cape police confirmed this week they were investigating pupils at Reddam House Durbanville...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Drug dealer 'Timmy' implicated in state capture, wanted by taxman News
  2. Top court blasts SA law on hate speech as Jon Qwelane let off for gay slur News
  3. Robert Mugabe ally to run for president 'due to popular demand' News
  4. Supra Mahumapelo's costly stunts made things worse News
  5. Order to kill Pete Mihalik was issued in jail cell News

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X