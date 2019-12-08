Die Hel goes up in flames

Fire ruins farm of last family in famously isolated settlement

The taxman couldn’t get them. Nor the rinderpest of 1897. But a wildfire in the Gamkaskloof has all but wiped out the livelihood of the last remaining household in Die Hel, the settlement in the Western Cape’s Swartberg that once defied the modern world.



Friends and neighbours of the Joubert family of Fontein Guest Farm in Die Hel are rallying to help keep the family afloat after the fire destroyed most of their farm, including guest cottages, five caravans, and their campsite facilities...