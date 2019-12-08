Gonubie killer's descent into madness
Fritz Joubert left a trail of terror in the lead-up to the senseless murder of his friend Anele Hoyana
08 December 2019 - 00:03
When Fritz Joubert cocked his gun and held it to Mohammed Allarakha’s chest in a Bloemfontein KFC parking lot last year, the teenager thought he was going to die.
“I am glad that he’s dead, I feel like people will be safer now,” Allarakha said this week...
