Red tape keeps gifts from poor
SA woman's festive gesture waylaid by customs rules because it was too generous
08 December 2019 - 00:00
A bureaucratic nightmare and 5kg are preventing a northern KwaZulu-Natal school for the deaf from receiving an international donation of much-needed clothes and toys from Switzerland.
Every year SA-born Clair Dench, who is now a Swiss resident, brings home with her 30kg of clothes and toys to donate to schools and charities in northern KwaZulu-Natal. However, a dream this year to go big backfired as the consignment sits in a customs warehouse, incurring daily storage costs...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.