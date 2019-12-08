News

Red tape keeps gifts from poor

SA woman's festive gesture waylaid by customs rules because it was too generous

08 December 2019 - 00:00 By LWANDILE BHENGU

A bureaucratic nightmare and 5kg are preventing a northern KwaZulu-Natal school for the deaf from receiving an international donation of much-needed clothes and toys from Switzerland.

Every year SA-born Clair Dench, who is now a Swiss resident, brings home with her 30kg of clothes and toys to donate to schools and charities in northern KwaZulu-Natal. However, a dream this year to go big backfired as the consignment sits in a customs warehouse, incurring daily storage costs...

