Zimbabwe
Zim schools want more money, and bricks
Some fees to be doubled in 2020; parents can't bargain
08 December 2019 - 12:11
Asking parents to buy hundreds of bricks in addition to paying steep school fees is one of the desperate measures to which public schools in Zimbabwe have resorted in a bid to keep operating.
Some private schools will more than double their fees next year...
