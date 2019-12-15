A tough 2020 for the Zimbabwe economy

Experts warn that businesses will have to fight to survive

Next year is set to be tough for the Zimbabwe business community because of incoherent government policies and an already suffering economy, experts warn.



This year numerous businesses closed down, while those that remained are in survival mode and likely to scale down. The most notable effect of a poorly performing economy starved of foreign currency in the last month of the year is the move by Coca-Cola to stop supplying Schweppes Zimbabwe with concentrate for the production of Mazoe...